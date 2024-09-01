Govt allocates P55million for school sports

In a major development for the future of sports in Botswana, school sports have officially returned after a five-year suspension.

The hiatus, which began in 2018 due to a boycott by teachers over unpaid coaching duties, has finally ended following successful negotiations between the government and the teachers’ union.

The government has committed P55 million to fund the program for the current financial year, signaling a renewed focus on nurturing young athletic talent.

Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports, and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, made the announcement recently during a spirited homecoming ceremony for Botswana’s Olympic athletes at Maun Sports Complex.

“There is no need to dwell on why school sports took so long to return. What’s important is that school sports are back, and we can now continue our mission of placing sports development at the forefront. We faced numerous challenges in bringing the program back—we were constantly in meetings with the teachers’ union, looking for common ground. But today, I am proud to say that school sports are back, and they are here to stay,” said Minister Rakgare.

The return of school sports is seen as a critical step in developing Botswana’s athletic talent. The Minister emphasized that the program has been enhanced from its previous iteration, which was halted in 2018.

Unlike before, where sports codes were seasonal, athletics in the first term and ball sports in the second, students will now have the opportunity to engage in all sports codes throughout the year, with breaks only during exam periods.

Rakgare highlighted the importance of the school sports program in Botswana’s overall sports development strategy, noting the country’s limitations compared to nations with more developed sports infrastructures.

“As a country, we don’t have the same capacity as others with world class facilities and top-tier coaches. That’s why we rely heavily on our school sports program to develop our athletes. The best-performing athletes will receive further support, including rigorous training with experienced coaches, to hone their skills and prepare them for national and international competitions,” he said.

The P55 million investment is expected to revitalize school sports across the country, providing students with the resources and opportunities to excel in various disciplines.

The return of these activities marks a new chapter in Botswana’s sports development journey, with hopes that this investment will yield future stars who will carry the nation’s flag high in international arenas like the likes of Letsile Tebogo and his teammates.