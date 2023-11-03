News

Boy, 5, dies in tragic wall collapse

Gofaone Koogotsitse
CONFIRMING: Superintendent Matlho

Molepolole’s Lesunyana ward was struck by a devastating tragedy this week when a house wall, still under construction, collapsed and fatally injured a five-year-old boy.

According to reports, the young boy was playing by himself outside the house while the adults were gathered inside another dwelling.

Inside, family members suddenly heard a loud noise from outside.

Alarmed, they rushed out to investigate, only to discover that the new house’s wall had collapsed.

To their shock and horror, they found the young boy trapped under the fallen bricks.

Desperate to save him, they immediately removed the debris and rushed him to the hospital.

Tragically, upon arrival, the medical doctor confirmed his untimely demise.

Later that evening, the boy’s grandmother reported the heart-wrenching incident to the police.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, has verified that the authorities are conducting an investigation into this tragic event.

The body of the deceased remains at the Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

