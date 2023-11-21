BNFWL commemorates late Bathobakae

The Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) will be holding a special commemoration event for the late Member of Parliament for Tlokweng Constituency, Same Bathobakae this Saturday at the University of Botswana Library Auditorium.

The event aims to honor Bathobakae’s contributions to politics and celebrate the challenges she faced as a woman in the male-dominated field.

When addressing members of the media recently, the newly appointed Secretary General of BNFWL, Katlo Ditshotlo, emphasized that Bathobakae’s legacy extends beyond her role as a female politician.

Ditshotlo acknowledged the difficulties Bathobakae encountered as a woman in politics, particularly being a member of the opposition party.

Ditshotlo highlighted the significance of Bathobakae’s position as the only female MP on the Opposition ranks during her time after winning the 2014 general elections and serving as the President of BNFWL.

The BNF President, Duma Boko will be the guest speaker.