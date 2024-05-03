BIUST readies for MEI show

The Botswana International University of Science & Technology (BIUST) will hold an inaugural 2024 Mechanical Energy & Industrial Degree (MEI) show on 3rd May at its multi-purpose Hall.

Organised under the theme ‘Promoting Market-ready Graduates through Manufacturing, Innovation, and Technology for Economic Development’, the show celebrates the innovative and creative achievements of graduating students from the school of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and their design and manufacturing journey.

The event further marks their transition into the professional world.

Sponsored by Botswana Oil, the event also looks at promoting students’ work to potential employers, clients, collaborators, and investors, and provide a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and idea exchange among faculty and industry professionals.

The show is further expected to enhance the reputation of the school of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering as centres of design, creativity, and innovation.

BIUST is renowned for its academic excellence, research programs, and commitment to innovation. The University has positioned itself to be one of the key drivers for transforming Botswana’s economy from a resource based to a knowledge-driven economy. Not only is the country now able to produce its own scientists and engineers, BIUST has also developed a strong academic value chain comprising of teaching & learning, research and innovation, and engagement for development.

The show will feature projects from the following programs:

• Mechanical and Energy Engineering

• Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering

• Mechatronics and Industrial Instrumentation

• Electrical and Electronics Engineering

• Computer and Telecommunications Engineering