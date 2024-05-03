Rare BW success in BTC Marathon 21.1km

The influx of international athletes in local marathons has over the years relegated local talent to the periphery.

Recently, long-distance road races have been dominated by competitors from Zimbabwe or Kenya, sometimes even South Africa.

The foreign legion’s supremacy has created a lopsided rivalry that has pushed local runners to the very limit.

Already heated, tensions reached boiling point earlier this year when natives raised complaints about foreigners who come to compete in the country without any clearance from their member associations.

For some, seeing a clean pair of pumps from an international athlete left them green with envy.

That, however, is not the case with the winner of BTC Francistown Marathon 21.1km, Kitsiso Joseph.

The Tshesebe born lady went out to defend turf with both speed and poise, defeating her more fancied opponents hands down.

The BDF Athletics Club member followed in the footsteps of the likes of Onkemetse Selotate who won the Phikwe Marathon in 2004 and 2009. Since then, Selotate has found glory harder to come by, regularly losing out to the Zimbabwean duo of Tabitha Tsatsa and Simangaliso Moyo.

For Joseph, it’s a case of ‘the more foreigners the merrier’ as they inspire her to raise her game.

“My target was foreign athletes. From the start I had these Zimbabwean runners who pushed me all the way. I’m glad I beat them to inspire local athletes, particularly ladies to show them that it can be done,” she told Voice Sport.

Joseph was returning to the BTC Francistown Marathon for the second time.

“Last year I competed in the 42.2km, so I decided to go for the shorter distance this year. I’m happy with my decision,” she chuckled

The Champion outran Zim pair, Ludo Mhonderwa and Ossly Murambidzi to win herself P10, 000 and a gold medal.

Her Zimbabwean rivals were well behind in 2nd and 3rd place, meaning they will return home with P5, 000 and P7, 000 courtesy of BTC Smega.