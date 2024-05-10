Bakgatla unveil P12 million leobo

Kgafela II to address via video

This coming Saturday, BakgatlabagaKgafela in Mochudi will officially launch the tribe’s Leobo which was built at an estimated P12million in the last eight years.

According to the chairman of the steering committee of the project LesediSeitei, the Saturday celebrations will be graced by the BakgatlaKgosiNchaope III of BakgatlabagaMosetlha from South Africa.

The construction of the leobo was made possible by contributions from the Government, former MPs, councilors, companies and members of the public. The contributions were either financial or in kind.

Seitei was confident that the event will go well since the preparations were at advanced stage.

He added that the tribe is expected to be seated at 7 am, properly clothed and well behaved.

He stated that there are signs of reunification of the Bakgatla different clans after centuries of division.

“We are expecting Bakgatla regiments to be main features of the day, with all forms of entertainment. Kgosi Kgafela II who is the main sponsor and head of this project will address the tribe via video conferencing from Moruleng,” he said.

The leobo has multiple offices, boardroom, and an auditorium where kgotla meetings will be held shielded from the sun and wind.

Seitei believes that the leobo is the biggest in the SADC region.