Airlink not authorised to fly Gabs-Capetown route

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) says it has noted with concern the advertisement of Airlink (Pty) Ltd scheduled flight between Gaborone and Cape Town and the sale of the flight tickets.

The Authority confirms that the airline has not been granted authorization to operate on that route.

In a statement released on Manday 12 August 2024, CAAB noted that this action by Airlink contravenes the law of the Air Service licencing, “The airline’s acts contravene Regulations 5 and 7 of the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations, 2012.”

Consequently, the Authority fined Airlink (Pty) Ltd for violating these Regulations.

Further, Airlink has also been instructed to withdraw all advertisements on the Gaborone-Cape Town route with immediate effect and cease the sale of tickets.

According to CAAB its mandate is to protect consumers and the public by encouraging compliance with civil aviation regulationsn and to ensure that issues of non-compliance are taken seriously and addressed “severely.”