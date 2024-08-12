FSG and BotswanaPost partner for service convenience

Leading funeral service provider, Funeral Service Group (FSG) and BotswanaPost have forged a partnership which will enable FSG funeral cover policies premium collections across the postal network.

Customers can now pay their FSG funeral cover premiums at any post office, making it easier for them to access these critical services.

At the core of this collaboration is BotswanaPost’s strategic effort to diversify postal offering and simultaneously forge smart partnerships in order to drive socio-economic diversity in both urban and rural areas by leveraging its wide geographic postal footprint.

On the other hand, FSG intends to streamline premium collections and enhance accessibility for its clients and expand its premium collection channels through this partnership with BotswanaPost.

Therefore, FSG will capitalize on the post’s technical and physical infrastructure to enhance convenience for clients and improve the efficiency of premium collection operations.

According to Managing Director of FSG Group, Fergus Ferguson, the collaboration will revolutionize the way they secure the futures of their loved ones using the trusted services of the post office especially in communities with limited access to financial solutions.

“This collaboration is a symbol of reliability and trust and represents a powerful union that aims to streamline and facilitate the process of securing funeral insurance through convenient and accessible payment solutions. BotswanaPost has long been an integral part of our communities, serving as a dependable institution that connects people and facilitates essential services. By joining forces, we are leveraging the reach and infrastructure of the post office to bring peace of mind to even more individuals and families across our nation. By providing a platform that simplifies the process of securing funeral insurance, we are not only easing the burden of financial planning but also honouring the dignity and respect that every individual deserves in life and in death,” said Ferguson .

A premier funeral services provider in Southern Africa, with 31 years of existence, FSG Group operates multiple subsidiaries in Botswana, Zambia, and South Africa.

These comprise a distribution network of 35 branches with 22 in Botswana.

With a supporting workforce of over 500, the group serves more than 165 000 policyholders and covers 655 000 liver under FSG assurance.

For his part BotswanaPost Chief Executive Officer, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, said the two entities have shared similarities for its clientele in reference to the commitment to serving their customers and undeniable impact they have in the local communities countrywide.

“The post office has been and continues to be an integral part of the communities in which we operate across the country. It has always been a cornerstone in the communities we serve, and this partnership reinforces our dedication to being there for our people when they need us the most, ”said Ramatlhakwane.

BotswanaPost has a far reaching network, boasting 137 post offices, 19 postal kiosks in select Choppies stores, 82 postal agencies, 6 Virtual Teller Machines (VTM ), therefore its technological prowess is strategically positioned to drive FSG agenda of expansion and accessibility for the benefit of its customers.