iStore launches in Bots with authorized Apple products

Friday 3 February marked a historic day for local technology lovers as iStore, the home of Apple, officially opened its first store in Botswana.

Located at The Fields Mall in Gaborone, customers will have easy access to a wide range of authorized Apple products, including: iPads, Macs, Watches, AirPods and accessories. iPhone products will be available soon after the completion of compliance requirements.

In keeping with their efforts to deliver the best retail experience, iStore will introduce a first-of-its-kind and advanced e...