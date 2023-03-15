Rabeisane in sex scandal

I didn't have sex with client's wife- Rabeisane

A visit to a controversial traditional doctor, Lebibi Kamogelo Keitlholetse popularly known as Rabeisane, to boost a dying business has left a Gaborone couple divided and on the verge of a divorce.

Although both parties are being cagey with details, information gathered by this publication has indicated that a young medical doctor, Mothusi and his wife, Thandi Mathews visited Rabeisane for consultation but the two are now separated following accusations of the wife's sexual encounters with the muti man.

Trouble in the Mathews household...