A boost for the poor

No more VAT to be charged on private medical services

For too many years, seeking help from a private health facility has been a privilege reserved for the rich.

In an effort to change this, government will cut-out VAT from all medical bills come April and the start of the 2023-2024 financial year.

Effectively, it means going to a private doctor will cost you 14 percent less than it used too.

As well as protecting people’s pockets, the Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame is confident the move will help reduce the crippling back-log often experienced at government institutions as, t...