Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

A boost for the poor

By

Published

A boost for the poor
MINISTER OF FINANCE: Peggy Serame

No more VAT to be charged on private medical services

For too many years, seeking help from a private health facility has been a privilege reserved for the rich.

In an effort to change this, government will cut-out VAT from all medical bills come April and the start of the 2023-2024 financial year.

Effectively, it means going to a private doctor will cost you 14 percent less than it used too.

As well as protecting people’s pockets, the Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame is confident the move will help reduce the crippling back-log often experienced at government institutions as, t...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Fun-times for Fankie Fun-times for Fankie

Politics

Fun-times for Fankie

Long-serving Motsaathebe takes the chair Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s most loyal son, Fankie Motsaathebe has finally been rewarded for his decades of unwavering service...

14/02/2023
Botswana secures big loan Botswana secures big loan

Business

Botswana secures big loan

*OPEC Fund cough up P1.29 billion

07/02/2023

Finance

Budget update: Scramble for the national cake

WATCH: Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, this week shared budget estimates for the 2023/24 Financial year, revealing top five Ministries that share a combined...

07/02/2023

Finance

Budget expectations

Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...

06/02/2023
Botswana invest $2.7 million in Africa50 Botswana invest $2.7 million in Africa50

Business

Botswana invest $2.7 million in Africa50

  Government of Botswana has committed an amount of $2.7 million(Approximately P33.5 million) as an investment in Africa50 to become a country shareholder. However,...

17/01/2023
Ray of light Ray of light

Business

Ray of light

Budget deficit expected to decline For the longest time Botswana has been battling budget deficits that have been growing over the years. But with...

18/10/2022
Calling for help Calling for help

Business

Calling for help

Govt plan private push With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of...

20/07/2022

Entertainment

Chillin’out

DIS agent goes under covers Shaya is sending a strong warning to a certain member of the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) for his...

28/06/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.