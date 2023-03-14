A boost for the poor

You May Also Like
Politics
Long-serving Motsaathebe takes the chair Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s most loyal son, Fankie Motsaathebe has finally been rewarded for his decades of unwavering service...
Finance
WATCH: Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, this week shared budget estimates for the 2023/24 Financial year, revealing top five Ministries that share a combined...
Finance
Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...
Business
Government of Botswana has committed an amount of $2.7 million(Approximately P33.5 million) as an investment in Africa50 to become a country shareholder. However,...
Business
Budget deficit expected to decline For the longest time Botswana has been battling budget deficits that have been growing over the years. But with...
Business
Govt plan private push With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of...
Entertainment
DIS agent goes under covers Shaya is sending a strong warning to a certain member of the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) for his...