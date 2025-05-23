Teacher implicated in goat theft

A teacher swapped the classroom for the courtroom on Tuesday morning, hauled before Molepolole Magistrates to answer for a case of stock theft.

Mphuthe Junior School teacher, Oagile Ramosukwana, 47, and a herdboy, Omphile Kebaitse, 40, stand accused of stealing two goats belonging to one Handy Norwebb almost five years ago. Valued at P2,000, the livestock was taken from Kubutona cattlepost on June 9, 2020.

In court, the two suspects, who reside in Lethlhakeng’s Moiphisi ward, turned on each other, both insisting the other man was to blame.

Opting to give unsworn testimony, meaning his statement cannot be challenged with questions from the prosecution, Kebaitse told the court he previously worked for Norwebb but had just started a new job when the trouble began. “Ramosukwana arrived to load the goats, which I thought belonged to him. If I knew they were stolen I could have refused with them,” insisted the herdboy.

Singing a different tune, the educator admitted taking the goats but claimed Kebaitse tricked him into believing they were his. “I have a farm at Kubutona where I met Omphile who asked me to buy bathing soap and sugar for him at Letlhakeng. After some days when I went to drop his belongings, Omphile asked me to transport the goats with my vehicle. I asked him how they are his; he told me he was paid with them by his previous employer at Lenganeng La Ditholo,” explained Ramosukwana, adding he dropped the goats off at Chaokeng lands where Kebaitse’s mother resides.

The teacher said he agreed to transport the animals after Kebaitse told him Norwebb didn’t want them at his cattlepost any longer. A week later, Ramosukwana said he received a phone call from Norwebb informing him the goats had been stolen. However, he says when he tried to question Kebaitse about it, the herdboy ran away.

When asked by the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Batsalelwang Mosebola, why the first accused would implicate him in the theft, Ramosukwana said he suspects Kebaitse realized he was in trouble and was trying to shift the blame.

The trial continues on December 9, when Ramosukwana’s witness will take the stand. Both accused are out on bail.