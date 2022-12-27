22 stray cattle shot by Zim border

A veterinary team patroling the border in matsiloje gunned down 22 cattle that had strayed into Zimbabwe yesterday.

This according to Matsiloje Assistant Station Commander, Superintendent James Moikothai is in line with the Botswana law to shoot stray cattle to scale up its fight against foot and mouth disease that started in 2016.

Moikothai indicated that the cattle got into Zimbabwe through a hole in a fence suspected to be an illegal entry point for smugglers and other border jumpers.

"The cattle was found by a veterinary team patrolling the border fence. They rounded them up and s...