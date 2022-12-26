BERA shuts petroleum taps

*Moves to tackle fuel smugglers

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority has taken a decision to ban export of petroleum products without a valid licence issued by them.

In the past the Authority had an arrangement with the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) that allowed a person to export up to 100 litres for own use without the need for an export license.

However, according the BERA, this arrangement is being abused by fuel smugglers hence the decision to rescind it until such a time when better means of addressing fuel smuggling would have been devised.

The authority to tem...