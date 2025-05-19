🌤️ Weather Forecast: May 19–25, 2025 🌤️

Good morning, Botswana! Here’s your weather outlook for the week ahead in Gaborone and Francistown:
📍 Gaborone:
- Monday, May 19: Broken clouds. High: 26°C | Low: 7°C
- Tuesday, May 20: Mostly sunny. High: 28°C | Low: 7°C
- Wednesday, May 21: Broken clouds. High: 18°C | Low: 8°C
- Thursday, May 22: Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 4°C
- Friday, May 23: Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 7°C
- Saturday, May 24: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 6°C
- Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 7°C(Time and Date)
Source: Time and Date – Gaborone
📍 Francistown:
- Monday, May 19: Scattered clouds. High: 29°C | Low: 11°C
- Tuesday, May 20: Scattered clouds. High: 31°C | Low: 12°C
- Wednesday, May 21: Scattered clouds. High: 27°C | Low: 11°C
- Thursday, May 22: Sunny. High: 23°C | Low: 7°C
- Friday, May 23: Broken clouds. High: 20°C | Low: 12°C
- Saturday, May 24: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 9°C
- Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 24°C | Low: 9°C
Source: Time and Date – Francistown
🧣 Comfort Tips for the Week:
- Stay Hydrated: Even in cooler weather, it’s essential to drink plenty of water.
💡 Monday Motivation:
- Layer Up: With cooler mornings and evenings, wearing layers will help you stay comfortable throughout the day.
Start your week with positivity and purpose. Here are some motivational quotes to inspire you:
- “Strive for progress, not perfection.” — Unknown
