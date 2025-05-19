🌤️ Weather Forecast: May 19–25, 2025 🌤️

Good morning, Botswana! Here’s your weather outlook for the week ahead in Gaborone and Francistown:

📍 Gaborone:

Monday, May 19 : Broken clouds. High: 26°C | Low: 7°C

Tuesday, May 20 : Mostly sunny. High: 28°C | Low: 7°C

Wednesday, May 21 : Broken clouds. High: 18°C | Low: 8°C

Thursday, May 22 : Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 4°C

Friday, May 23 : Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 7°C

Saturday, May 24 : Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 6°C

Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 7°C

Source: Time and Date – Gaborone

📍 Francistown:

Monday, May 19 : Scattered clouds. High: 29°C | Low: 11°C

Tuesday, May 20 : Scattered clouds. High: 31°C | Low: 12°C

Wednesday, May 21 : Scattered clouds. High: 27°C | Low: 11°C

Thursday, May 22 : Sunny. High: 23°C | Low: 7°C

Friday, May 23 : Broken clouds. High: 20°C | Low: 12°C

Saturday, May 24 : Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 9°C

: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 9°C Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 24°C | Low: 9°C

Source: Time and Date – Francistown

🧣 Comfort Tips for the Week:

Stay Hydrated: Even in cooler weather, it’s essential to drink plenty of water.

💡 Monday Motivation:

Layer Up: With cooler mornings and evenings, wearing layers will help you stay comfortable throughout the day.

Start your week with positivity and purpose. Here are some motivational quotes to inspire you:

“Strive for progress, not perfection.” — Unknown

