Latest News

🌤️ Weather Forecast: May 19–25, 2025 🌤️

admin
By admin
No Comments
WEB IMAGE
WEB IMAGE

Good morning, Botswana! Here’s your weather outlook for the week ahead in Gaborone and Francistown:

📍 Gaborone:

  • Monday, May 19: Broken clouds. High: 26°C | Low: 7°C
  • Tuesday, May 20: Mostly sunny. High: 28°C | Low: 7°C
  • Wednesday, May 21: Broken clouds. High: 18°C | Low: 8°C
  • Thursday, May 22: Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 4°C
  • Friday, May 23: Sunny. High: 21°C | Low: 7°C
  • Saturday, May 24: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 6°C
  • Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 7°C(Time and Date)

Source: Time and Date – Gaborone

📍 Francistown:

  • Monday, May 19: Scattered clouds. High: 29°C | Low: 11°C
  • Tuesday, May 20: Scattered clouds. High: 31°C | Low: 12°C
  • Wednesday, May 21: Scattered clouds. High: 27°C | Low: 11°C
  • Thursday, May 22: Sunny. High: 23°C | Low: 7°C
  • Friday, May 23: Broken clouds. High: 20°C | Low: 12°C
  • Saturday, May 24: Sunny. High: 22°C | Low: 9°C
  • Sunday, May 25: Sunny. High: 24°C | Low: 9°C

Source: Time and Date – Francistown

- Advertisement -

🧣 Comfort Tips for the Week:

  • Stay Hydrated: Even in cooler weather, it’s essential to drink plenty of water.

💡 Monday Motivation:

  • Layer Up: With cooler mornings and evenings, wearing layers will help you stay comfortable throughout the day.

Start your week with positivity and purpose. Here are some motivational quotes to inspire you:

  • “Strive for progress, not perfection.” — Unknown

Feel free to customize this post further to align with your newspaper’s voice and audience preferences.

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Uncover the stories that related to the post!