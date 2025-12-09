Young life cut short

Man nabbed after boy, 4, found hanging in Ranaka forest

A 32-year-old man, Kutlwano Rabatokolo of Sebako Ward in Kanye, was arrested on Sunday morning after he allegedly hanged his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, Katso Mokokong, in Ranaka Village on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Sejelo Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng, told The Voice that Rabatokolo was apprehended at Kgwakgwe Ward in Kanye following an intensive two-day search.

According to Superintendent Matlapeng, the matter was reported by the deceased’s mother, 30-year-old Sethunya Mokokong of Mafikana Ward in Kanye.

Mokokong allegedly fled her home during a heated argument with her ex-boyfriend, leaving her son inside the house.

Superitendent Matlapeng stated that Mokokong reported that her ex-partner followed her home, and after a disagreement she ran out seeking safety, and when she returned, her vehicle and her child were missing.

He explained that the police immediately launched a search operation, which led them to a forested area in Ranaka where they saw little Katso hanging from a tree with footprints believed to be those of the suspect found at the scene.

The police took the child to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Overwhelmed with grief, the deceased’s mother later took to Facebook, expressing her anguish and wishing the suspect no peace, saying her son’s spirit will haunt him.

Rabatokolo is expected to appear before the Kanye Magistrates Court today.