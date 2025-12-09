Murder-suicide stuns Sebina

Despite the ongoing Pabalesego Operation II aimed at combating crime across the country, Botswana continues to record deaths and murders at an alarming rate.

The latest gender-based blood-spilling to stain the land red occurred in Sebina early yesterday (Monday 8 December), when a Zimbabwean man, 45, hacked his 61-year-old lover to death with an axe before hanging himself.

According to sources close to the scene, near Sebina Cross along the A3 road, a neighbour staying in the same yard as the deceased was woken by the woman screaming for help.

When he opened the door, she rushed in with her axe-wielding boyfriend in pursuit.

Fearing for his life, he fled, returning to find two dead bodies in his house.

Speaking briefly to The Voice, Assistant Superintendent, Dingaan Thibatsela of Tutume Police Station revealed their office received the report around 0430 hours.

“We hurried to the scene, where we found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the man hanging from the rafters of the same house. They were taken to Masunga Hospital where they were confirmed dead upon arrival. The man used a rope to take his life,” said Thibatsela, who urged couples to solve their issues amicably without resorting to violence.