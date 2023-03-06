Karowe makes huge underground expansion strides

The multi million pula Karowe diamond mine underground expansion project(KUGP) continues to make some positive strides with some significant milestones achieved as the project slowly moves closer to completion with regards to the ongoing construction.

In the three months period (October-December 2022), the project realised successful delivery of the 29km 132kv bulk power supply power line including the Letlhakane and Karowe substations which were energized and handed over to Botswana Power Corporation.

Further, the 11kv transmission line to the project site was commissioned in mid Januar...