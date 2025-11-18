“They want me to fail”

Defiant Ramogapi vows to deliver Bonno Housing Project on time

Minister of Water and Rural Settlement, Onneetse Ramogapi, has vowed to deliver the flagship the Bonno housing project on schedule, brushing off what he described as political ‘propaganda’ from his detractors.

Speaking to this publication shortly after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Member of Parliament for Palapye said he remains focused on service delivery and will not be derailed by detractors.

“I know there are those who want to see me fail, there are those who are after my seat as MP and there are some who want to see me dropped from cabinet but since I now know them they are now less of my worries,” Minister Ramogapi stated.

“Some go around spreading propaganda about me but I am too strong and focused on the mandate which is before me.”

He also added that on October 17th, his Ministry received 1,223 housing units from government which were acquired from BCL. “This is one of our commitments as the UDC government to provide shelter to people, it’s there in our manifesto and the President is delivering on his promises,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Advocate Duma Boko said that the Bonno Housing Scheme is more than just new houses but a foundation for dignity and a stimulus for the economy. “Our approach is two-fold: building new units for first-time homeowners and improving access to affordable housing,” the President said.

“Against the target of 100,000 units over a three-year period, a total of 31,745 housing units countrywide have been contracted with various developers, with construction of 5,880 housing units across the country already having commenced and expected to be completed by end of the next financial year, including the 3,000 being built through the Botswana Housing Corporation in Kgale.”

President Boko said that in view of the current fiscal constraints, government has come up with a strategy to implement majority of the housing units with private developers through a design, build and finance model.