The Reds’ redemption!

New owners of Tafic Football Club, Petrohyper (PH) have promised to transform the Francistown giants into one of the formidable football clubs in Botswana.

PH acquired a 90 percent stake in Matjimenyenga to turn it into a fully fledged company and professionally run football club.

PH is an oil and gas products business founded by Ndinabo Max Setaelo.

The business constructs and operates fuel storage depots, petrol filling stations and convenience stores.

From the retail sites, Petrohyper sells fuels, lubricants, gas and convenience store offers to its various customers.

Confirmi...