The Reds’ redemption!

New owners of Tafic Football Club, Petrohyper (PH) have promised to transform the Francistown giants into one of the formidable football clubs in Botswana. PH acquired a 90 percent stake in Matjimenyenga to turn it into a fully fledged company and professionally run football club. PH is an oil and gas products business founded by Ndinabo Max Setaelo. The business constructs and operates fuel storage depots, petrol filling stations and convenience stores. From the retail sites, Petrohyper sells fuels, lubricants, gas and convenience store offers to its various customers. Confirming the take over in a brief interview with Voice Sport this week, PH's Corporate and Business Development Director, Tshedukani Elijah said they're happy to be a part of one of the biggest football brands in the country. "We'll be taking care of Tafic with whatever the team needs, and our hope is to see the club ascending to the Premier League," said Elijah. Expounding on the PH takeover, Tafic FC Chairman Tumelo Toteng told Voice Sport that the shares were officially transferred in December, following negotiations that began in October last year. "Remember that even before negotiations were complete, PH was already helping the club financially," he said. Toteng said PH is now running the club through the current executive committee. "As the executive we make decisions in consultation with PH," Toteng told Voice Sport. He however highlighted the positive impact the petroleum company has had since acquiring the club. "At this time last season were were 11th on the log with just seven points, today were are first on the log with 17 points," stated Toteng. The Chairman said the new owners have introduced financial incentives to motivate players. "We've winning bonuses, and the general welfare of players has significantly improved. We've only witnessed this at Tafic during the Geoffrey Maygillip era and we're confident that more good things are coming our way," Toteng said. The Chairman further said after miraculously surviving relegation last season, Tafic has only one thing in mind, and that is to play in the premier league. "I'm confident of an automatic promotion. Everything seems to be falling into place," he added. "There's stability in the team, starting with exco and to the Technical team. Remember at this time last season we already had gone through three coaches. "Toteng appealed to supporters to rally behind the team and the new owners. "The team is well lubricated with PH fuel, lets rally behind the club and support all PH fuel stations across the country," Toteng said.