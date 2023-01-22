Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest News

Tsimako’s Landcruiser burns to ashes

By

Published

Letlhakeng police have confirmed a fire incident in which former Botswana Police Commissioner, Thebeyame Tsimako's Land Cruiser vehicle burnt to ashes last Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse told this publication that the incident occurred at around 1645 hours when the former police boss was driving from Diphuduhudu to Molepolole.

“He was accompanied by his herdboy and it happened that they saw a smoke emerging from the bonnet while on the way and soon as he stopped and opened the bonnet to investigate what was happening, the explosive fire caught the whole vehicle,” exp...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.