Leading the change

A founding director of Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS), Bakalanga Malikongwa has been closely involved with the organisation since its formation in 2011.
A seasoned sales and marketing professional with a further academic background in Education (Bachelor of Arts In English and Post Graduate Diploma in Education from University of Botswana), Malikongwa, prides herself as a business entrepreneur with various skills and interests.
Currently the Chairperson of COSBOTS, a role she assumed in March 2021, Malikongwa aims to use her wealth of experience to drive the society to greater p...
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Business, Meet the boss
Click to comment