Leading the change

A founding director of Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS), Bakalanga Malikongwa has been closely involved with the organisation since its formation in 2011.

A seasoned sales and marketing professional with a further academic background in Education (Bachelor of Arts In English and Post Graduate Diploma in Education from University of Botswana), Malikongwa, prides herself as a business entrepreneur with various skills and interests.

Currently the Chairperson of COSBOTS, a role she assumed in March 2021, Malikongwa aims to use her wealth of experience to drive the society to greater p...