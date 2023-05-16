Dow undecided on political future

Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow, has not made up her mind on which party to join after resigning from the Botswana Democratic Party.

When addressing members of the media today, the former Minister said that she was going to remain an independent MP while still deciding on her future.

Dow who said she felt relieved by the decision she took, mentioned that she was talking with all leaders of the opposition parties to get to know them better and what they have.

Dow who was scheduled for a BDP disciplinary hearing next week for ‘bringing the party into disrepute by defil...