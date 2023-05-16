Connect with us

Exclusive

Punching beyond BW

BRILLIANT FOR BOXING: Irene Ntelamo

Fighting hard for boxing Backed by a passion for boxing which dates back to her college days, Irene Ntelamo's exploits outside the ring make for extremely impressive reading. The Maun native’s hard-hitting achievements have long exceeded Botswana’s borders, with Ntelamo’s latest success seeing her appointed Chairperson of the Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Female and Diversity […]

