The free revolution giving SMEs a shot in the arm

When Covid-19 was at its peak back in 2020, a business-minded youth realised the pandemic would spell doom and gloom for many of the country’s smaller enterprises.

This light bulb moment inspired Aobakwe Nkoni, 26, to start the Business Clinic, a hub which provides free business assistance to SMEs and SMMEs.

Three years later, Nkoni proudly tells Voice Money the initiative has helped over 450 Batswana owned businesses find redemption.

Currently housed at Gaborone Bonnington North MP Anna Mokgethi’s office in Phase 2, the clinic of...