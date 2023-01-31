Building up women in construction

In a bid to build-up women in construction, Young Minds Africa (YMA) are providing advanced Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) for 50 female students and recent graduates from the Construction Industry Trust Fund (CITF) and Kgatleng Brigade Centre.

According to the project’s lead, Timothy Mweemba, the initiative will run until April and includes training, mentoring and networking opportunities.

“The program is anticipated to cover six training sessions on soft skills and hard skills, which will start from 21st January to 25 February,” explained the YMA Chairman, adding ...