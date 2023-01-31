Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The price of a rude message

By

Published

The price of a rude message
IN HOT SOUP: Mathibe

A 34-year-old woman who insulted her friend’s private parts during a bad-tempered row forked out P200 on Monday to save herself going to prison for six months.

Self-employed Winnie Mathibe was dragged before Broadhurst Customary Court this week to answer for her loose tongue.

Charged with using insulting language, Mathibe pleaded guilty, admitting she indeed sent a rude text when bickering with her friend, Matlhogonolo Bannalotlhe, at their shared residence at Marang ward, Broadhurst on 12 November last year.

“Nyoo yago madam, ga o botlhale mosadimogolo ke wena (Your vag*na madam, you...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

SDA pastor back in court for sex worker's murder SDA pastor back in court for sex worker's murder

News

SDA pastor back in court for sex worker’s murder

Police yet to complete investigations used condoms to be tested for DNA DNA test from a used condom is expected to be used to...

50 mins ago
BDF officer in court for wife's murder BDF officer in court for wife's murder

News

BDF officer in court for wife’s murder

Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday...

1 week ago
Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

*Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker

17/01/2023
Festive freedom Festive freedom

News

Festive freedom

Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating...

27/12/2022
No more relief! No more relief!

News

For my services you will pay

Borehole driller squares off in court with Molale over P77.520.00 debt The Minister of Public Works Eric Molale’s name dominated proceedings at the Gaborone...

20/12/2022

News

Ghetto beauty charged with ex’s murder

Used to turning heads because of her stunning good looks, on Thursday morning, Tshegofatso Jack was once again the centre of all attention. This...

13/12/2022

News

Chinese woman kidnappers granted bail

*P900 000 demand for her release was not met

13/12/2022
'The money's mine!' 'The money's mine!'

News

‘The money’s mine!’

*Ex-wife and widow in court over compensation claim

13/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.