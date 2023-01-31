The price of a rude message

A 34-year-old woman who insulted her friend’s private parts during a bad-tempered row forked out P200 on Monday to save herself going to prison for six months.

Self-employed Winnie Mathibe was dragged before Broadhurst Customary Court this week to answer for her loose tongue.

Charged with using insulting language, Mathibe pleaded guilty, admitting she indeed sent a rude text when bickering with her friend, Matlhogonolo Bannalotlhe, at their shared residence at Marang ward, Broadhurst on 12 November last year.

“Nyoo yago madam, ga o botlhale mosadimogolo ke wena (Your vag*na madam, you...