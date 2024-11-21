Teenage girls attacked while walking to cattlepost

A farm worker is facing two counts of rape for allegedly forcing himself on two underage teenage girls while they walked to Mahathani settlement on the outskirts of Matshelagabedi.

The suspect is said to have pounced on his victims, aged 17 and 14, in broad daylight on Wednesday 6 November.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 27-year-old Nthabisi Siwela maintained his innocence, insisting he could not possibly be responsible as at the time of the crime he was 60km away shopping with his boss in Ghetto.

However, the police detained the Zimbabwean native based on the victims’ description of their attacker.

“I am working as a farm worker and on the day said, I was here in town with my boss. I then received a call from the police and when I attended them I was told that I raped the two children. I really do not know anything about this offence!” said Siwela, his confused expression matching his bemused words.

Although plea in the matter was reserved, the suspect, who is originally from Nkayi District in Zim, admitted to being in Botswana illegally – a misdemeanor for which he received a wholly suspended three-year sentence.

Remanded in custody on the rape charges, Siwela is due back in court on 27 November.