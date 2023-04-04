BMC gets green light for UAE beef export

The Botswana Meat Commission was granted authorisation to export Botswana beef to the UAE market last week by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

This follows a series of thorough examinations and assessments of the BMC's adherence to quality standards conducted by the National Independent Halal Trust (NIHT) from the UAE between December 2022 and February 2023.

On March 19, 2023, BMC received approval to begin exporting beef to the United Arab Emirates. After the EU, UAE will be Botswana's second-largest beef exporter.

Botswana Meat Commission Chief Operations Officer,...