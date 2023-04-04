BMC gets green light for UAE beef export

You May Also Like
Business
Farmers take the lead in efforts to increase National Herd In an effort to moo-ve the national herd forward and increase the number of...
Business
Commodity Based Trade project rakes in P300, 000 from sale of 42 cows to BMC It was a Christmas to remember for cattle farmers...
News
At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of...
Business
Masisi calls on private sector as inflation continues to hit hard With inflation hovering at highs not seen for over 14 years, President Mokgweetsi...
Business
Inflation hits 12.7 percent for the month Although prices of goods and services are already high, inflation continued to rise in July, reaching 14.3...
Business
Cresta Riley's Hotel hosted the 9th Edition of their annual Ngamiland Food festival over the weekend in Maun after a two year hiatus due...
Business
Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) has recorded increased revenues of P20.1 million for the period of January 2022 to date compared to a budget of...
Business
The value of Botswana’s monthly exports declined in August while the value of imports went up. Data from Statistics Botswana shows that during August,...