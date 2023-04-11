Tafic on the brink

Matjimenyenga closing in on promotion

After three years and several ups and downs on the dusty first division grounds, Francistown favourites, Tafic FC, look near certainties to return to top flight football.

Six points clear of second-placed Chadibe FC with just four matches remaining, Matjimenyenga would have to suffer an almighty collapse to miss out on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds have been rampant this season – a stark contrast to their recent struggles.

Matjimenyenga Boys, who were ruthlessly dumped out of the elite league by an executive, Covid-enfor...