Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Tafic on the brink

By

Published

Tafic on the brink
UNITED: Tafic players in a celebratory mood

Matjimenyenga closing in on promotion

After three years and several ups and downs on the dusty first division grounds, Francistown favourites, Tafic FC, look near certainties to return to top flight football.

Six points clear of second-placed Chadibe FC with just four matches remaining, Matjimenyenga would have to suffer an almighty collapse to miss out on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds have been rampant this season – a stark contrast to their recent struggles.

Matjimenyenga Boys, who were ruthlessly dumped out of the elite league by an executive, Covid-enfor...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Mpatane's miracle makers Mpatane's miracle makers

Sports

Mpatane’s miracle makers

Eleven Angels emerged victorious in the battle of the Premier League’s northern new boys on Saturday, nicking all three points in a 1-0 win...

04/04/2023
Eyes on the ball Eyes on the ball

Sports

Eyes on the ball

Tafic keen to move on from mini blip An alleged coup d'etat brewing at high-flying Tafic Football Club, which threatened to derail Matjimenyenga’s season,...

07/03/2023
I've had enough I've had enough

Sports

I’ve had enough

Tafic Chairman quits over off-field squabbles It was too good to last. Despite flying high at the top of the Debswana First Division North...

21/02/2023
Tafic tie down stars Tafic tie down stars

Sports

New contracts for senior players

First Division North leaders, Tafic have moved swiftly to ward off interest from competitors and Premier League clubs, handing out new contracts to some...

31/01/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

Latest News

Dancing in the cold

Enosa in Europe for trials and assessment Eleven Angels star and one of the youngest players in the premier league, Monty Enosa is currently...

17/01/2023
Tight at the top Tight at the top

Sports

Tight at the top

GU, Galaxy and Popa set the pace Six games into the season and the Premier League is heating up nicely, with early pace setters:...

13/12/2022
Let the good times roll Let the good times roll

Sports

Let the good times roll

Terrific Tafic causing a splash Although there was plenty of slipping and sliding on the pitch as the non-stop rains soaked the Old Francistown...

06/12/2022
A red revelation A red revelation

Sports

A red revelation

Tafic to unveil new investor this week On Saturday, a new look Tafic Football Club will trot onto the field to take on First...

29/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.