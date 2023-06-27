Sweet relief

Ghetto joy as Zebras claim rare win The Zebra’s long-suffering fans were given a rare reason to smile on Saturday night as they watched their heroes beat Libya 1-0 in a nail-biter under the Francistown floodlights. The victory came too little, too late to rescue Botswana’s already doomed AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign but was enough […]
AFCON 2023, FIFA, Gape Mohutsiwa, Kabelo Seakanyeng, Lesenya Malapela, Obed Itani Chilume, Voice on Sports
