Swapping words for wigs

Budding journalist cuts from headlines to hairlines

For as long as she can remember, Tshepo Michelle Gasha has wanted to be a journalist, an ambition she still holds onto even now.

However, with paying jobs in the industry few and far between, the 25-year-old has put dreams of front pages and exclusive exposes on hold for now, temporarily swapping headlines for hairlines and words for wigs.

Like so many others, upon her graduation (in 2020) from Limkokwing University, where she studied Journalism and Broadcasting for four years, the Gabane native was faced with the daunting, depress...