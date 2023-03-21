Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Calling for cows

By

Published

Calling for cows
IN DEMAND: Cattle owned by SDBFA members

Farmers take the lead in efforts to increase National Herd

In an effort to moo-ve the national herd forward and increase the number of cows in the country, the Southern District Beef Farmers Association (SDBFA) will once again get together with stakeholders to discuss ways of improving their livestock quantity and quality.

Set for 31 March - 1 April, the field day marks its eagerly awaited return after three years in the Covid-19 enforced wilderness.

The two-day event, which before the pandemic reared its ugly head was an ever present for 45 years, will be held at Camp View Stables,...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Trade up north heads south Trade up north heads south

Business

Trade up north heads south

Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show...

14/02/2023
No need to panic! No need to panic!

Business

No need to panic!

BAMB call for calm amid sorghum shortage Amid fears that the country’s sorghum reserves were running dangerously low, Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) have...

14/02/2023
Okavango cattle farmers cash in Okavango cattle farmers cash in

Business

Okavango cattle farmers cash in

Commodity Based Trade project rakes in P300, 000 from sale of 42 cows to BMC It was a Christmas to remember for cattle farmers...

14/02/2023
AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance

News

AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance

Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) brought together stakeholders at their annual dinner dance last...

13/12/2022
Back from the dead Back from the dead

Business

Back from the dead

*Smart Mining to breathe new life into Damtshaa

06/12/2022
Living for livestock Living for livestock

Business

Living for livestock

Lending farmers a helping hand In Botswana, owning livestock has long been a deep held ambition for many locals. Indeed, in recent years, interest...

06/12/2022
BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues

News

BOPEU takes govt to task on labour issues

At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of...

06/12/2022

Business

Dream flavours dreaming big

Dairy delights with a local twist United by a single, dairy-based dream, in 2009 five local ladies joined forces to form Dream Flavours. 13...

29/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.