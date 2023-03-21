Calling for cows

Farmers take the lead in efforts to increase National Herd

In an effort to moo-ve the national herd forward and increase the number of cows in the country, the Southern District Beef Farmers Association (SDBFA) will once again get together with stakeholders to discuss ways of improving their livestock quantity and quality.

Set for 31 March - 1 April, the field day marks its eagerly awaited return after three years in the Covid-19 enforced wilderness.

The two-day event, which before the pandemic reared its ugly head was an ever present for 45 years, will be held at Camp View Stables,...