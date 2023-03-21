Made for marketing

Meet the boss

Directing the FNB brand

Like many of us, as a child, Peo Porogo dreamt of becoming a doctor, seduced by the idea of saving lives.

However, fate had other plans for the Ramotswa revelation, whose destiny lay not in Medicine but in the cut-throat world of Marketing.

Still only 38, Porogo’s CV makes for impressive reading and boasts 16 years experience across the Telecommunications, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Banking sectors

Part of the First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) family since 2016, as just rewards for her hard work, last September Porogo was promoted...