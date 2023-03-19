Suspected P14m fraudsters in court

Three of the four suspects under investigation for fleecing a Chinese investor of more than P14 million appeared before Broadhust Regional Magistrates court yesterday.

The three suspected swindlers, Iketleng Gabaeme, Tumelo Rakotala and Thabo Monageng are being investigated for defrauding a Chinese national and other victims using fake tender award documents.

A Chinese national is said to have been defrauded P14m and investigations are being carried out to establish more people who were defrauded.

The trio was nabbed by a joint operation done by the Directorate of Intelligence Service...