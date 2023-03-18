Moswaane dismisses Masisi bull initiative

Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, has dismissed President Mokgweetsi Masisi' bull initiative, saying it is funded by the state.

When speaking at the launch of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) candidate for Bosele ward this afternoon, Moswaane said that sometime between 2018 and 2019, Masisi took P36 million from Ministry of Agriculture to run his initiative.

"He took other funds from the Cattle Levy because he knew those funds were not being utilised but now he wants to tell us that he is getting assistance from his friends, but that is not true," he said....