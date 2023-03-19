Connect with us

Diteemane tsa rona headed to Kansas City

INNOVATIVE: Diteemane tsa rona

A group of young STEM Education enthusiasts aged between 17 and 18 will make history as the first team to ever represent not only Botswana, but Africa at the International Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education competition in Kansas City USA this May.

Brought together by Destination Imagination Botswana, a hub that uses project-based learning to teach students creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication, Diteemane Tsa Rona are creating a prototype of a thrill ride/roller coaster named Mosquito Buzz from recycled materials. This innovative project has...

In this article:
