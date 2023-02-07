Celeb edition with DJ Sway

One of the loudest, liveliest voices on radio at the moment, DJ Sway is where the vibe is at! Currently behind the mic on Yarona FM's afternoon weekday show, ‘The Climax’ with LB, the charismatic DJ-cum-presenter is swiftly making a name for himself.

Listen up ladies, DJ Sway is single and searching so if you've been meaning to slide into those DMs, here's a little something to help you get to know the 27-year-old better…

How did you get into radio?

I have always been fond of radio, since the days DJ Fresh was at YFM and 5FM. But then like any other high schooler, radio was just a fun job...