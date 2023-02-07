Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ Sway

By

Published

Celeb edition with DJ Sway
GOING LIVE: Sway

One of the loudest, liveliest voices on radio at the moment, DJ Sway is where the vibe is at! Currently behind the mic on Yarona FM's afternoon weekday show, ‘The Climax’ with LB, the charismatic DJ-cum-presenter is swiftly making a name for himself.

Listen up ladies, DJ Sway is single and searching so if you've been meaning to slide into those DMs, here's a little something to help you get to know the 27-year-old better…
How did you get into radio?
I have always been fond of radio, since the days DJ Fresh was at YFM and 5FM. But then like any other high schooler, radio was just a fun job...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot

Entertainment

Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot

At least 26 cultural groups and solo artists will perform at the inaugural ‘Motse wa Setso Cultural Festival’, slated for April 9th at Molapo...

6 mins ago
Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

TEA WITH GRANNIES Valentine's Day 2023 will be a day never to forget for some lucky grandmothers in Palapye. An initiative by one Mompoloki...

21 mins ago
Han C 'Peps up' for V-day Han C 'Peps up' for V-day

Entertainment

Han C ‘Peps up’ for V-day

'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet! Set...

31 mins ago
Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023 Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...

3 days ago
Grooving In the Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023 Grooving In the Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Friday 27 January 2023

ERIC GETS AMERICAN NOD Gospel artist, Kabelo Eric, has received international recognition in the form of three nominations at the 8th Annual Voices of...

4 days ago
The Big Brother Experience The Big Brother Experience

Entertainment

The Big Brother Experience

Media titans meet Big Brother is undoubtedly the biggest and most watched reality TV series in Africa. In 2023, for the first time in...

1 week ago
Attractive Zimbabwe Attractive Zimbabwe

Entertainment

Attractive Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is, undeniably, a beautiful country and, despite its high-profile troubles, was in the list of Top 10 Most Visited African Countries in 2022....

1 week ago
Royalty in the newsroom Royalty in the newsroom

Entertainment

Royalty in the newsroom

The king that became a media queen From her very first taste of the media industry, job shadowing at the Daily News as a...

1 week ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.