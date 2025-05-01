Soldier remanded for assault and threat to kill

A Botswana Defence Force soldier stationed at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) was this week Tuesday remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Mathangwane native Chiyapo Mwanza (30) is facing three charges of threat to kill, assault common and malicious damage to property, all the offences committed the same day on April 20, 2025.

It is alleged that on the fateful day at Molepolole, Legonono ward, Mwanza threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, Onkabile Moadi, uttering the words “you forgot that I work with guns, I will kill you and kill myself.”

The accused man is said to have also assaulted his victim by hitting her with a beer bottle on the nose, causing her minor injuries before he also smashed her Samsung A23 cellphone valued at P 1 500.

It is alleged that Mwanza and Moadi met during entertainment. Later on Mwanza offered to drop Moadi at her place.

The violent attack is said to have ensued when, on their way home, Moadi received a call from her boyfriend and an infuriated Mwanza allegedly uttered the threats and assault her.

Though Mwanza tried his luck to be released on bail claiming he had reconciled with the complainant, state prosecutor Sergeant Thatayaone Marope disputed his claims noting that it was untrue.

He further applied for Mwanza’s remand arguing that when the victim’s life is in danger with the investigations still at an initial stage, the accused should be remanded.

“I pray to be released on bail. The complainant has also told me that she was on her way to court. We have reconciled and she told me that she only reported the matter because she was hurt at that time,” Mwanza remorsefully pleaded.

Senior Magistrate Jonny Baakile ruled that Mwanza be remanded for 14 days till May 6th, 2025.

“When dealing with cases of this nature not knowing what will happen, I remand the accused to allow the police to do their investigations,” concluded Magistrate Baakile.