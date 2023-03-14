Baby mama burns down violent ex’s house

A jilted woman who allegedly burnt her violent ex-boyfriend's mud hut and destroyed P9000 worth of property in the fire is likely to be charged with arson, while the ex will face assault charges for beating her up.

The rejected woman put herself in harm's way when she visited her ex-lover and father of her two children and insisted on spending the night when she was not welcome.

A fight then ensued which caused serious injuries that landed the woman in Hukuntsi Primary hospital where she is currently admitted with a swollen face.

On the day of the fight however, she had confiscated th...