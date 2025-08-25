A deadly dish served cold

Revenge believed to be behind Mathangawane murder

Smashed in the face with a blunt object in a suspected revenge attack, 32-year-old, Tshenolo Fani died from his injuries last Thursday after 13 days in the hospital.

The man accused of putting him there, Ookeditse Nthula, 41 was arrested the following day and charged with murder.

Having spent the weekend in a holding cell, the Mathangwane man appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court today (25 August) and was remanded in custody.

Limping out of the courtroom, the suspected killer was in obvious discomfort – physical distress sources say was the result of being scalded by boiling water.

It is rumoured Nthula was previously involved in a heated argument with Fani, which ended with the other man pouring hot water over him.

Instead of reporting the incident to the police, Nthula allegedly bided his time, taking matters into his own hands by viciously assaulting Fani a few days later.

Although he would not be drawn into discussing these whispers, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng said they received a report from Nyangabgwe Hospital in the early hours of 8 August, where a man with severe injuries had just been admitted.

“It emerged he was assaulted with a blunt object on the face at around 2100 hours the previous day [7 August]. He was transferred to Princess Marina Hospital for more medical attention but unfortunately died on 21 August. He passed away before we could take his statements as he was unable to speak,” revealed the Superintendent.

Denied bail, Nthula is due back in court on 8 September.