Shorobe celebrates world kidney day

Unsafe water identified as cause of kidney disease

In a space of three years Shorobe village has registered 18 cases of Kidney disease and 9 patients have already succumbed to the illness.

Speaking during the World Kidney Commemoration Day which was held at Shorobe Kgotla last week, area councillor Oabilwe Chombo said that Water Affairs once carried out lab tests on Shorobe water and gave a report at a Kgotla meeting that their water was unsafe for consumption.

“Our water is the cause of Kidney problems in the village and it was scientifically tested and proven by the water affairs department. For about a year and half we were told to stop drinking the water and they brought us drinking water on bowsers . When it became expensive for them they stopped bringing us water and we were told the water is now safe” revealed to Chombo.

According to Chombo, what convinces the residents that indeed the water is not good for human consumption is that whenever a kidney patient is diagnosed their condition improves when they stop drinking water from local taps.

“When the patients stop drinking this water their health improves and it is not everyone who can afford to buy water on a daily basis. We suspect that since our pipes which were installed in 1970 are too old, they could be too rusty inside and making the water unsafe” explained Chombo.

One of the residents who was affected by the Kidney disease, Oabetswe Zambo noted that she started feeling unwell and went to see a doctor who ran some tests and told her that her kidneys were not functioning properly.

“My Kidney disease was not at an advanced stage as I was given pills and injections . In 2021 they did another test and I was told that my kidneys are now improving. I stopped drinking water and bought water and also adhered to the diet prescribed by the doctors because as a kidney patient you have to really take care of yourself.

Obusitswe Shangwena a kidney patient undergoing dialysis three times a week, noted that adhering to the advice of health practitioners saved her life and she hopes to be free from the machine one day.

“If you find yourself in this situation you just have to accept and take care of yourself and listen to the advice of health practitioners” revealed Shangwena.

In his welcome remarks Kgosi Totang Dingalo of Shorobe noted that his father, Molataedi Dingalo, who is also his predecessor, spent months on a dialysis machine at Nyangabwe hospital.

He appluded the ministry of health for commemorating the day as it serves as a memorial for the lives lost to kidney disease.