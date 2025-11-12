Sefalana sizzles again!

Shoppers go wild as Sefalana’s ‘Bake & Grill’ empire expands

Retail giant Sefalana Shopper has broadened its footprint in the food service sector with the launch of its third Pizza and Shawarma outlet at their Commerce Park branch in Gaborone.

The new addition marks another milestone in the Group’s growing Bake & Grill Hub concept- an in-store dining innovation designed to deliver convenience, affordability, and quality food experiences to customers across Botswana.

Speaking during the official opening, Sefalana Group Marketing Manager, Keletso Segwagwe, said the Bake & Grill concept is part of Sefalana’s long-term strategy to diversify its customer offerings and strengthen its value proposition.

“Sefalana has built its reputation on understanding Batswana’s evolving lifestyles. With Bake & Grill, we are blending retail and dining to give our customers fresh, tasty, and affordable meals within the same space where they already shop. It’s convenience redefined,” said Segwagwe.

She added that the concept also aligns with Sefalana’s commitment to national development through local employment creation and skills empowerment.

“Every new outlet we open is an investment not just in our brand, but in our people. This initiative creates jobs, stimulates small business participation through supply partnerships, and supports the broader economic ecosystem,” she said.

The Commerce Park outlet features a contemporary layout with an open-kitchen design and a warm, family-friendly ambiance — consistent with Sefalana’s signature focus on quality and presentation.

The Grill Hub offers a diverse menu of pizzas, shawarmas, and baked items prepared to high standards, continuing the Group’s emphasis on freshness and taste.

Segwagwe said the Group plans to roll out the concept nationwide, extending the Sefalana experience to more communities across the country.

“Our aim is to ensure that every Sefalana store reflects our customers’ lifestyles — dynamic, fast-paced, and family-oriented. Bake & Grill will soon become a staple feature across our key retail outlets,” she concluded.

With over 50 years of excellence, Sefalana continues to evolve beyond traditional retail, integrating convenience, innovation, and community empowerment into its growth strategy-reaffirming its place as one of Botswana’s most trusted and forward-thinking brands.