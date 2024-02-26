Petty thieves get 18 months for P200 robbery

In the country illegally, two Zimbabwean men unwisely brought attention to their immigration status last Sunday by allegedly robbing a Francistown street vendor in the middle of the day.

Farai Moyo, 29, and Artwell Ncube, 26, are said to have stolen P200 from their victim, a 30-year-old Motswana male, as well as his jacket, worth P120.

The alleged robbery happened just before lunchtime along the roadside in Maipaahela location, where the victim sells maize.

The vendor seemingly knew the thieves and reported the matter to the cops, who promptly arrested the Zimbabwean duo.

The suspects appeared before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to border jumping but denying the robbery charge.

Their confession came at a cost, as both men were sentenced to 18 months in prison for entering Botswana through an ungazetted point.

They are due back in court on 18th March for mention in the robbery case.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the boys in blue arrested a third suspect, Silas Dube, in connection with the theft. He will appear before court soon.