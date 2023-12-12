Pay up or else

Blue Jacket Plaza sub-contractor to be auctioned

A sub-contractor engaged at the newly opened Blue Jacket Plaza has found himself on the wrong side of the law, after his former employee obtained a court order authorising the sale of his property to raise a sum of P7, 400.

Kulaobone Gwafila is accused of reneging on his promise to pay Breshnev Tsoeu, who was hired to tile the revamped mall.

In a brief interview with The Voice on Tuesday, Tsoeu said his problems started when the main contractor left, leaving them at the mercy of the sub-contractor, Kukhu Engineering – Gwafila’s company.

“We were hired at an agreed daily rate but when the time to pay arrived, Mr Gwafila did not pay us what we were expecting,” said Tsoeu, adding his efforts to recoup their outstanding monies hit a snag as Gwafila either ignored or threatened them.

“The biggest challenge is that most of the employees were Zimbabweans without any documentation and they were scared to pursue the matter any further,” continued the upset Motswana.

Tsoeu successfully took his grievances to court, where Principal Magistrate, Tshepo Kabelo Magetse ordered Gwafila to pay him P7, 400 through monthly installments of P2, 500 effecting from 30th September until the debt was paid off.

“This order was made over two months ago, and he has not made any effort to pay me. He’s simply defying a court order because in his mind he’s untouchable and above the law,” Tsoeu reasoned.

Having failed to follow the court order, on Monday the Small Claims Court ordered the attachment’s of Gwafila’s property to raise the sum of P7, 400.

The Voice spoke to another former tiler, who although she admitted not receiving her dues, was not willing to share much.

“I’m afraid, please do not mention my name,” said the Zimbabwean lady (names withheld) who also disclosed she was in the country illegally.

Responding to the accusations levelled against him, Gwafila described Tsoeu as a dishonest person who deliberately misled court.

“I don’t owe him anything. I’m not that kind of person. As far as I know I’ve paid everyone, and if there’s anyone who feels I owe, they should come forward,” Gwafila said.

He further said he has taken a decision to appeal the court ruling and is awaiting guidance from the court.

“I submitted my papers, and I believe in the coming days the matter will be called in for a sitting,” maintained Gwafila defiantly.

The new look Blue Jacket Plaza was officially opened by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane in July this year. It boast of a number of new retail shops, from clothes stores to appliance outlets, the revamped mall is also home to the only escalator in the second city.

Located on the top floor is a car park that also doubles as an entertainment space available for hire to host events.