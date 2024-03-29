Passenger bus burns to ashes

Police in Molepolole are investigating a road accident involving a bus that was traveling from Gaborone to Maun last night.

The bus carrying 77 passengers caught fire about 50m from the Gamodubu road block.

It is reported that the fire started from the engine before the 47-year-old driver brought it to a halt.

Together with his bus conductor they attempted to extinguish the fire, but gave up when the fiery blaze engulfed the entire coach.

The terrified passengers jumped out through the windows, and by the time the fire department arrived the bus had already burnt down to ashes.

In a video circulating on social media, heart piercing screams can be heard coming from inside the flaming bus, with bystander doing everything they can to assist some trapped passengers.

Molepolole Police Station Commander Superintendent Jacob Molapong confirmed the incident to The Voice Online in a telephone interview.

“I’m still at the scene to establish what happened. We are not sure if there are any casualties, but our investigation continues,” said Molapong.

However, The Voice Online has been reliably informed that two passengers were burnt beyond recognition, while 15 passengers who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital and are currently under observation.