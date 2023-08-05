Parliament shoots down motion to harmonise professional bodies

WATCH: Palapye MP, Onneetse Ramogapi, has had his motion that requests government to harmonise all professional bodies' Acts, such as Real Estate Botswana, Engineers Registration Botswana, Botswana Health Health Professional Council and others, within BQA, dismissed by Parliament this week.
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Botswana Health Health Professional Council, Engineers Registration Botswana, Onneetse Ramogapi, Palapye MP, Real Estate Botswana
Click to comment