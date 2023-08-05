Big wheels for Big Fish

Influencer and one of the country's leading events coordinators, Comfort 'Big Fish' Ramatebele, has finally gotten his hands on the car of his dreams.

Ramatebele who over the years has declared himself as the Landcruiser Ambassador was gifted a brand new Toyota Cruiser 4.2 diesel on Tuesday by Halfway Toyota.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, Ramatebele could not hide his excitement with his latest gift.

"As a player in the propagation of Agrocentic culture in the quest for food security and wealth creation, this machine will go a long way in capacitating me to visit key ag...