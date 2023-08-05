‘Ke jewa ke thobane’

REAL LIVES: A 57-year-old Letlhakane woman, Leffie Simon and her husband- Simon Mothobi (68), have fled their home, escaping an unusual torment by bugs they believe are woks of evil forces.

Speaking to The Voice from Maun where they have gone to seek spiritual intervention, the couple narrates details of how an inheritance dispute erupted following the death of Leffie's father a few years ago, leading to a relative promising to unleash a curse on the elderly woman over a healing stick she inherited from her late father....