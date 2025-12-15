Brothers’ deadly fight

A family in Francistown’s Newstance ward is mourning the loss of two of its sons: one gone forever and one remanded in prison.

32-year-old Onkabetse Lute is accused of stabbing his big brother from his mother’s side, Keikabile Makgantai, 37, to death during a dispute at their home last Tuesday.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Courts two days later, clutching a refuse bag with his clothes in, the baby-faced suspect was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Admitting they hadn’t made much progress with their investigation, Prosecutor, Ditshotlo Mpale requested more time

“We were given this matter just yesterday; nothing much has been done yet. We plead for another date so we further our investigations,” said Mpale.

He got his wish, giving the prosecution an extra week to step-up their enquiries, setting the next court date for Thursday 4 December.

Given the chance to address court, the visibly shaking Lute declined the offer; indeed, he looked too frightened to talk!